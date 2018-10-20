LeVert's basket gives Nets 107-105 win over Knicks

Nets: Joe Harris' first 3-pointer was his 237th a Net, moving him into 10th place on the franchise's career list. Next up for Harris, in his third season with Brooklyn, is recently retired Richard Jefferson (286), who is now a Nets' analyst for YES Network. ... The Nets play only once at home in their first five games. They play three straight on the road before hosting Golden State on Oct. 28. ... F Traveon Graham strained his left hamstring in the first half and missed the rest of the game.