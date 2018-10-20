Class 1 Dental gives gift to those affected by breast cancer

Amarillo, TX (KFDA) - Class 1 Dental in Amarillo is trying give women with breast cancer one less thing to worry about.
For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, for the remaining the month of October, Class 1 Dental is offering a free preventative treatment for breast cancer patients and survivors.
Breast cancer affects 1 in 8 people in the Panhandle and studies also link gum disease to breast cancer.
“We are offering a complimentary comprehensive exam, cleaning, x-ray, fluoride treatment and oral cancer screening,” said Kailee Intemann, registered dental hygienist at Class 1 Dental. “Coming in, getting checked for any decay on the teeth, and getting those extra fluoride treatments is very beneficial to them.”
Research shows that those with gum disease have a 36 percent higher risk of getting breast cancer
“If you have been diagnosed with breast cancer there is a very good possibility that you can have cancer in another part of your body,” said breast cancer survivor, Debbie Gloor. "So, having that oral cancer screening is so important. I’m amazed at what the Panhandle does for breast cancer. It’s more than a dental office; it’s a family.'
The free service Class 1 Dental is offering is worth $458 dollars, so if you’re a breast cancer survivor or patient, Class 1 invites you to come and receive this preventative treatment.
