Voters in Canadian to decide on $15 million bond for Canadian ISD

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Besides voting for candidates for Senate, House of Representatives, Governor of Texas, County Judge and others, voters in Canadian will also vote either for or against Proposition A which would issue a $15 million bond to the Canadian Independent School District.
“We just kind of looked at a long-term plan,” said Kyle Lynch, Canadian ISD Superintendent. “We potentially won’t access all of it at once which means we won’t have to pay interest on it right away so we kind of use it as a pay-as-you-go and we only have a number of projects that we feel like we need to start with.”
Lynch says a number of projects are included in that bond.
"One of the most exciting projects is a solar project that we're going to do at our elementary school. It's on a rural electric with a little bit higher rate and we want to supplement that and we hope to be able to use some education activities with that,” said Lynch. "Our kids can benefit from it, and certainly, from a funding standpoint, it can save us money."
The bond would also be used to upgrade the vocational department and keep it up to date.
Additionally, the school operates on a 1-to-1 initiative, meaning from sixth grade and on, every student has a laptop to use, so some money would be spent on technology.
Part of the $15 million bond that taxpayers in Canadian will be voting on would also include the replacement of school buses that are older or outdated.
Despite the large amount of the bond, Lynch says the tax rate of Canadian taxpayers will not increase.
"The beauty of it, and we've done this for quite some time, is we pay our bonds off as we go so we're not upside down, so quite frankly, we don't feel like our tax rate will change,” said Lynch. "By the end of the year, we will have paid off our other bonds and we'll just roll that tax rate to the next year. We're at a total of $1.31."
With early voting days away and Election Day in a few weeks, voters have plenty to consider.
