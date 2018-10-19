Violent Dallas-area pimp sentenced to life in prison

Ms. Moser, who pleaded guilty to racketeering and misprision of a felony in July 2017, had already been sentenced to 8 years in prison. Ms. Shugars, who testified at Nash’s trial, pleaded guilty to racketeering in June 2017, and was sentenced to just over 2 years in prison. Authorities seized over a million dollars in assets from Ms. Moser, including more than $400,000 in cash from her home, $70,000 in her bank account, and her 2015 Lexus – all of which the court determined were proceeds from the trafficking operation.