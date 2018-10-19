St. Luke’s holding seminar on prominent women in the Bible

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A church in Amarillo is shedding light on the role of women in the development of the Abrahamic faiths.
“Consider the Women: A Provocative Guide to Three Matriarchs in the Bible” will be presented at St. Luke Presbyterian Church on Oct. 19, 20 and 21.
According to a news release, the presentation will shift away from the often male-focused stories of the Bible and instead focus on three notable women: Mary, Esther and Hagar.
The seminar will be presented by Debbie Blue, an author and podcaster who has written on the subject of often-overlooked figures in the Bible.
The schedule of events is as follows:
- Friday, Oct. 19
- Saturday, Oct. 20,
- Sunday, Oct. 21
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.