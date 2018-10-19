St. Luke’s holding seminar on prominent women in the Bible

By Jacob Helker | October 19, 2018 at 5:18 AM CDT - Updated October 19 at 5:18 AM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A church in Amarillo is shedding light on the role of women in the development of the Abrahamic faiths.

“Consider the Women: A Provocative Guide to Three Matriarchs in the Bible” will be presented at St. Luke Presbyterian Church on Oct. 19, 20 and 21.

According to a news release, the presentation will shift away from the often male-focused stories of the Bible and instead focus on three notable women: Mary, Esther and Hagar.

The seminar will be presented by Debbie Blue, an author and podcaster who has written on the subject of often-overlooked figures in the Bible.

The schedule of events is as follows:

