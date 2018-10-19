Girl power: Young girls and moms team up, learning powerful lessons valuable for all ages

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - "Bloom where you're planted.”
That’s the theme of this year’s Girl Power empowerment event through the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health, geared toward local preteen girls.
"They're at that point in life where they really need direction from their mother, so we pair up the mothers and daughters or grandmother, aunt, significant role model and we give them the opportunity to hear about internet safety, bullying, nutrition, exercise,” said Angela Knapp Eggers, senior director at the Laura Bush Institute.
For mom Linda Ray and her daughter Addison, the opportunity to experience this together and take some powerful lessons home as a family means everything.
"I think it's so important to be empowering women, but when we can start at such a young age with our young daughters and just raise them up with empowerment,” said Ray. “I love how this organization brings in such powerful speakers tonight so I'm really looking forward to sharing that time with my daughter."
One of those speakers is Miss Texas, Madison Fuller, bringing a lesson in kindness and confidence to girls of all ages.
"I know where these girls have been,” said Fuller. “Being a female, we know how hard it is dealing with peer pressure, dealing with being girls and learning about yourself, so I'm really excited to be able to talk to young girls and hopefully instill a little bit of confidence in them so they can go out and conquer the world."
Beyond that confidence, organizers hope the event reminds all girls of their strength and choices.
"They need to know that they are strong, even at 9 and 10 and 12 years old,” said Knapp Eggers. “They need to know they have the power to say, 'you can't speak to me that way,' or to stand up for others who might need to be protected in a bad situation."
It’s a powerful lesson, with ‘girl power’ at the root.
