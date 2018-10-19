Flooding poses threat to Texas homes and businesses

TRAVIS COUNTY, TX (CNN) – Major flooding has wreaked havoc in parts of Texas in the past week.
Floodwaters are rising at Lake Travis, TX. Some businesses are already underwater, and forecasters predict more rain.
At least two flood-related deaths have been confirmed.
"It seemed like it came up much faster than the '91 flood," said Greg Buck, the manager of a restaurant near Lake Travis. "The kitchens have been moved. The restrooms have been moved. All the equipment has been moved."
The water is so high that some structures are barely visible.
Water authorities didn’t open additional floodgates on Lake Travis Thursday, and residents are preparing for the worst.
"It might get close to our upper-level floor, which is where our living area is,” said Cheri Stringer, who lives near Lake Travis. “Whatever we have time to do, we'll get out."
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has already issued a state disaster declaration for 18 counties affected by the flooding.
And some of those spots could see more rain over the weekend.
"We still have a strong possibility for severe weather to affect the Hill Country and specifically Llano County and the Llano River, and continued river flooding is still a possibility," said Ron Anderson, the Llano County emergency management coordinator.
People who live further upstream in Llano County were allowed to return to their homes Thursday to start the recovery process.
"The assistance with cleaning out homes, all of these things are coming,” Anderson said. “We are simply trying to get all of these resources together, coordinate them. And of course, we have to ensure that before we do it, we can ensure everyone's safety."
The Lower Colorado River Authority said it may open more floodgates within the next few days, which would cause Lake Austin and Lady Bird Lake to flood.
