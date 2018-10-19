California rejects plea to pump brakes on pot deliveries

FILE - This March 31, 2018 photo shows a booth advertising a delivery service for cannabis at the Four Twenty Games in Santa Monica, Calif. California is moving a step closer to allowing marijuana deliveries in communities that have banned retail sales. Regulators on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, announced preliminary approval of the proposed rule over objections from cities and police chiefs who say the policy will lead to crime. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File) (Richard Vogel)