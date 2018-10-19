Amarillo fire crews battle early morning fire

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A home in south Amarillo sustained heavy damage after an early morning garage fire on Friday.
Sometime before 5:00 a.m., Amarillo fire crews were dispatched to the 3400 block of South Austin on a report of a garage fire at a home.
When they arrived, the fire had caused a partial collapse of the roof, causing the structure to sustain further damage.
No injuries were reported.
Fire officials are on the scene conducting an investigation.
