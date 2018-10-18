Woman heartbroken after Amarillo shelter accidentally euthanizes dog

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - One woman is heartbroken after she says Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare accidentally euthanized her dog.
On Wednesday, Miranda Harper posted on Facebook, saying she is devastated after her dog was euthanized at the shelter. The posted said her dog, named Gordy, was picked up after escaping the fence and biting the mailman.
The shelter required that Gordy be held for 10 days until a decision was made on euthanasia. Harper says the shelter told her Gordy would be returned home, but when she called to confirm a pick up time, she was told that Gordy was no longer there.
According to the post, the shelter told her that Gordy “was accidentally euthanized on Sunday due to an employee reading his email incorrectly."
The City of Amarillo held a news conference this afternoon to address the issue.
You can watch the full news conference below:
