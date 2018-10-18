Turning a page for a good cause: Hutchinson Co. Library kicks off book sale to fund children’s reading programs

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - From boxes to shelves to stands, books fill just about every open space of the Hutchinson County Library in Borger.
"We have lots and lots of books on just about any subject you can think of,” said Judy Flanders, President of Friends of the Hutchinson County Library.
In two rooms of the library, the books lining the tables and shelves are all donated, either by the library’s three branches or community members, all with a purpose of selling the books and using the proceeds to fund reading programs for local children.
The sale is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Borger branch of the Hutchinson County Library.
"We don't have any children's budget whatsoever so we really rely on the community donations, as well as the Friends,” said Ruth DeRosa, office manager at the Borger branch.
The semi-annual sale, sponsored by the Friends of the Hutchinson County Library, sells everything from paperback and hardcovers to cookbooks, encyclopedias and even puzzles and movies, at prices as low as two books for a quarter, making it possible for the community to have affordable literature available.
Flanders says the book sale goes beyond the programs at the Borger, Stinnett and Fritch branches, bringing families together while also helping the children gain valuable skills.
"It's to encourage reading and encourage participation by the parents to read to the children,” said Flanders. “I know from being a former educator that those are really important skills."
As technology progresses and more books end up on digital platforms, DeRosa says it’s important to continue supporting local libraries.
“In this day and age, with technology being as it is and the resources that are out there for electronic reading sources, it is so important that the community comes out and supports our book sales and make purchases because it supports the programming we offer on a regular basis to our community,” said DeRosa.
It’s a continuous cycle -- the community and library helping each other out, all through the turn of a page.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.