Texas A&M AgriLife helping local and area businesses build a healthy workplace

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Making lasting changes to behaviors can be challenging, but research shows workplace wellness programs can provide a much needed assist.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, employed Americans spend on average 57 percent of their time at work.
This data reveals the workplace is an ideal setting for health promotion.
“We think it’s a great opportunity, one for employers to recognize the health benefits, but also the potential health cost benefits to creating a culture of health in the workplace,” said State Program Leader for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Angela Burkham.
According to the CDC, chronic diseases account for 75 percent of total health care costs.
However, they are also the most preventable type of disease.
“We know that employees that are healthier have a less absentee rate,” said Burkham. “Employees are healthier, they feel better and are in a preventative mode, so they’re actually preventing illness before it happens.”
For more information on resources available to businesses, call 806-677-5600.
