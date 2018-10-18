1 suspect arrested after leading police on chase from Moore County through Potter County

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - One person has been arrested after leading police on a chase from Moore County through Potter County.
On Tuesday, Oct. 16, A Texas DPS trooper stopped a car on U.S. Highway 87 west of Dumas for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, officials say the man re-entered his car and drove away.
A chase began, reaching speeds over 120 miles per hour.
When the chase entered Potter County, the suspect ran over spike strips that had been set up at the Canadian River. He then got out of the car and ran away.
Officials were able to catch the suspect and take him into custody.
The Texas DPS, Moore County Sheriff’s Office, Dumas Police Department and the Potter County Sheriff’s Office worked together to apprehend the suspect.
