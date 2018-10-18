Police: Missing New Mexico teen could be in Oklahoma

Madison Danyal Evans may be heading to Oklahoma (Source: New Mexico State Police)
By Kaitlin Johnson | October 18, 2018 at 9:58 AM CDT - Updated October 18 at 10:00 AM

LAS CRUCES, NM (KFDA) - New Mexico authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen who may be in Oklahoma.

Police say 16-year-old Madison Danyal Evans was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 17, and she may be traveling on a Greyhound bus to Oklahoma.

Evans is described as a light-skinned female, 5-foot-7, 115 pounds, with blue eyes and brown/blonde hair. She was last seen wearing torn jeans and a hoodie.

If you know where she may be, call the New Mexico State Police at (505) 841-9256 option three.

