Police: Missing New Mexico teen could be in Oklahoma

LAS CRUCES, NM (KFDA) - New Mexico authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen who may be in Oklahoma.
Police say 16-year-old Madison Danyal Evans was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 17, and she may be traveling on a Greyhound bus to Oklahoma.
Evans is described as a light-skinned female, 5-foot-7, 115 pounds, with blue eyes and brown/blonde hair. She was last seen wearing torn jeans and a hoodie.
If you know where she may be, call the New Mexico State Police at (505) 841-9256 option three.
