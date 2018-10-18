GRAPHIC: Mother charged after video shows her holding baby underwater

GRIFFIN, GA (WGCL/CNN) - Police say the 27-year-old mother held her 5-month-old daughter underwater in the bathtub, recorded the incident and sent the video to the baby’s father, reportedly to get more help from him.
Laquanda Mosley, 27, is charged with child cruelty, aggravated assault with intent to murder and terroristic threats after the father of her 5-month-old contacted police about the disturbing video Tuesday.
The video, which was also posted to Facebook, appears to show Mosley holding the baby girl upside down. She then dunks the child’s head underwater, while the little girl cries.
WARNING: The video below contains graphic content that may be disturbing to some viewers.
Police say Mosley threatened to kill the 5-month-old in a text sent to the baby’s father, who lives out of state.
"If you saw in the original text, where she said that the baby ‘would die on God’ or something to that effect, that was a terroristic threat,” said an officer with the Griffin Police Department.
Thankfully, the baby is said to be OK.
Police responded to Mosley’s apartment Tuesday night, where they questioned her.
According to an incident report, the mother initially told officers it was a misunderstanding but later admitted to the incident. Mosley reportedly said she did it to get attention from the baby’s father, so he could help more.
She also said she suffered from anxiety problems.
Police have not elaborated on a motive.
