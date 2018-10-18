FBI arrests Amarillo man for NM bank robbery

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The FBI in Amarillo has arrested a man wanted for a bank robbery in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Officials with the FBI say 36-year-old Matthew Vincent Blackstock of Amarillo is accused of robbing a Wells Fargo in Albuquerque on September 17.
FBI officials arrested Blackstock on Wednesday on a federal indictment charging him with bank robbery.
He is expected to be returned to Albuquerque.
No further information is available at this time.
