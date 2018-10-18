Family discovers ‘sinkhole’ in Bushland backyard

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - When a couple who lives in Bushland went outside after their backyard flooded, they were quite surprised when they saw what looks like a sinkhole, right next to their gate.
They say they’re now faced with more questions than answers about what exactly happened on their property.
“I told my husband if he would go and pick out some zucchini from our garden, so I can give to my coworkers at work. Then, he went outside,” said Valorie Huling, who lives at the home.
“As I was walking around in the yard, I had my flashlight. I was walking by the pathway. I noticed a big hole by our lilac bush,” said Don Huling. “I didn’t know how it got there. A sinkhole, the water washed out the hole and it sunk in. We really have no clue.”
The family said they heard a ripple going through their house, which they believed was an earthquake, but now think was the formation of the sinkhole.
When we measured the hole, it was about 11 feet by 9 feet and 5 and a half feet deep.
Something like this is rare for our area, but with Bushland being as dry as it was before the rain hit, anything can happen.
“Before the rain, they had a few inches of rain and they got 8 within a matter of days,” said Doppler Dave Oliver, Chief Meteorologist. “A lot of crazy things happen when we get a lot of water at one time. We get lakes where they weren’t there before. We get new creeks. Sometimes the soil likes to expand or contract. If there had been a cavity underneath, we could have sinking areas, possibly like we see out there today.”
While not as heavy, more rain is in the forecast for the area.
“We’re afraid it might get bigger and maybe affect our foundation of our house,” said Don.
“We have a little dog and a big dog. We had to lock them up into the house so they wouldn’t try and get in it and it collapse more,” said Valorie. “I don’t know what we can do. We’ll probably just keep an eye on it and hopefully it won’t rain that much.”
The family says they’re interested in speaking with a college or research facility about what the next steps are to protect the foundation of their home.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.