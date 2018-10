Cloudy skies and rain chances continue again for your Thursday. Highs will stay well below normal in the 40′s and 50′s. Light to moderate rain will be possible on and off throughout the day, overnight and into Friday morning. Skies will clear during the day Friday leaving us with sunshine and warmer temps. Temps warn back into the 60′s and low 70′s Friday and through the weekend. We stay dry through the weekend.