Amarillo police searching for suspect in Toot ‘N Totum armed robbery

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo police are searching for a suspect in the armed robbery of a Toot 'N Totum on North Grand Street.
On Wednesday, Oct. 17, officers were called to the Toot 'N Totum at the 1600 block of North Grand Street.
Police say the suspect showed the clerk a handgun and demanded money. The suspect then left with an undisclosed amount of money heading west.
Police describe the suspect as a black man in his late teens or early 20′s. He was wearing a black bandanna over his face, a red hoodie, a black long-sleeved shirt, light colored skinny jeans and black shoes with an emblem on top of each shoe.
If you know anything about this incident, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.