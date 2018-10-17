Vigil held for murdered parents, as search continues for missing WI teen

BARRON, WI (WEAU/CNN) – The search continues for a missing 13-year-old Wisconsin girl, following the murder of her parents.
The community of Barron isn’t giving up hope of finding Jayme Closs alive.
A vigil was held Tuesday evening to remember James and Denise Closs, and to pray for the return of their daughter, Jayme.
"Our goal in the school district is the same as all of yours. We want to see Jayme safe and back in our hands," said Diane Tremblay, the superintendent of the Barron Area School District.
Jayme has been missing since early Monday morning, when her parents were found dead.
"They were active in Girl Scouts, in school-related things, just like the rest of us in a tight-knit community," said Melissa Salmon, who knows the Closs family.
But with little details available so far, there are still so many unanswered questions.
"I'll be honest, you know, I'm struggling with this, because I don't have some of those answers that I want to give you," Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said Tuesday.
Fitzgerald added that Jayme is not considered a suspect in her parents' deaths. Instead, authorities consider her to be in danger.
After more than 200 tips on the case poured in, Barron is holding out hope for the missing teen.
"Jayme is a sweet, quiet girl, who is a loyal friend and loves to dance," Tremblay said.
At Tuesday’s vigil, ribbons of blue – Jayme’s favorite color – and green, to represent missing child awareness, were handed out to friends, family and community members.
Feeling helpless, the community is doing what it can to show support.
For now, it’s a 24/7 operation to find Jayme and seek justice for her mother and father.
