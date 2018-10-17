Heal the City founder Dr. Alan Keister receives highest community service award

Amarillo, TX (KFDA) - Heal the City’s founder is being honored for his volunteerism and community service here in the Panhandle.
The Texas American College of Physicians has awarded Dr. Alan Keister with their Volunteerism and Community Service Award.
Keister was presented this award because of his outstanding medical community service to improve healthcare in Amarillo.
“We’ve had an overwhelming response from the community, and apparently we’ve attracted some attention from the folks in the American College of Physicians,” said Keister. “Heal the City is just another example of how the Panhandle takes care of the Panhandle. It’s my opportunity to pour into and to give back to the community that’s given so much to me."
Heal the City’s free clinic is the main reason why Keister received the award.
Keister said, "I’m excited and I’m humbled. Like I said, I’m not sure I feel like I’m worthy of a national award, but I’m thankful that I’m getting the recognition. I’m thankful Heal the City is getting the recognition”
The clinic has served over 5,000 patients and is something Keister is proud to contribute to the Texas Panhandle.
Copyright 2018 SITE. All rights reserved.