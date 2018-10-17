Five years later: Amarillo’s 2018 Community Health Assessment

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The last time the City of Amarillo conducted a Community Health Assessment was in 2013.
The findings from this assessment highlights health issues that have improved in the community while focusing on areas where improvement is needed.
After surveying a sample of residents equally from Potter and Randall counties, the City of Amarillo discovered there were some issues residents expressed concern in, like under-insured or uninsured patients, low-income patients and access to mental health services.
“One of the things that we saw was mental health and the need for mental health services,” said Casie Stoughton, Director of Public Health for the City of Amarillo. “Just mental health access and things around mental health and behavioral health. As well as chronic diseases, so we know as a community those are the areas that need to be targeted.”
The Council spoke on the issues health care poses nationwide and in our area, ranging from cost of insurance to community education on what resources are available to those who need them.
“There’s a lot of challenges there, but I think it is clear that our health general state is worse than it was five years ago,” said Jared Miller, City Manager for the City of Amarillo.
“We know that we have some work to do with the health of our community. As a community, we’re going to get to work on moving the needle,” said Stoughton.
Included in the report was information from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, which looks at the 254 counties in Texas and compares the health status.
Potter County was ranked #200 in health outcome.
Randall County showed a more positive trend at #27.
“There is a disparity between our two counties,” said Stoughton.
While there is still work to be done, the Amarillo Public Health Department says the city has seen an upward trend in mammograms, dental care and preventive doctor visits.
The next step is a Community Health Improvement Plan, where the city will work with medical providers to create a game plan on how to improve the health of the community.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.