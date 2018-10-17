Doppler Dave Has Rain In The Forecast

Spotty showers will continue into the evening, but our best chance for a more soaking rain comes late tonight and tomorrow. The upper level system that has been parked out west will finally move across our region over the next 24 hours. Rain is likely by tomorrow with periods of rain throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the 40s so we don’t expect wintry developments, just a chilly rain. After a rainy, cool day tomorrow skies will clear for Friday with highs rebounding to around 70 degrees.