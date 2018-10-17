BSA Harrington Cancer Center participates in clinical trial focusing on breast cancer

AMARILLO,TX (KFDA) - The BSA Harrington Cancer Center has patients enrolled in a new study, aiming to prevent the reoccurrence of breast cancer.
The BSA Harrington Cancer Center currently has seven different clinical trials focusing on breast cancer. One of the trials is the Breast Cancer Weight loss study, which focuses on women who have a body mass index of 27 or higher and are over the age of 18.
Women will participate in the clinical trial for two years and the Cancer Center will follow up with them for an additional eight years.
Some patients at BSA Harrington Cancer Center have the option to join the Breast Cancer Weight Loss trial. Women that sign up for the trial are randomly selected for an intervention.
The health education intervention informs women about breast cancer and health through a magazine subscription. However, the weight loss intervention is more personalized for the patient.
The weight loss intervention provides women with a workbook, meal planning, a FitBit, scale and tailored exercises. Women who have had breast cancer often have a decrease in energy after treatments.
The trial could motive women to continue improving their health.
