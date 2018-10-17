Amarillo community continues fight against childhood obesity

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - According to the CDC, 1 in 3 children and teens are overweight or obese.
With help from the community, local health care professionals are working to educate and inform families the dangers obesity can present.
“What we know, is that when these children are obese they are eventually going to become obese adults,” said Assistant Professor Texas Tech Health Sciences Center Dept of Surgery, Dr. LaJohn Quigley. “What we want to do is head that off before cardio vascular disease, diabetes, and things like hypertension start to to take effect.”
Quigley said changes in the environments where young people spend their time can make it easier to achieve and maintain a healthy weight.
“There’s a lot of helpful information on the CDC that talks about alternatives, so choosing something instead of," said Quigley. “So instead of having a soda or sports drink, I’m going to have a drink that’s sugar free or a sugar free alternative.”
Children with obesity are at higher risk of having other chronic health conditions and diseases that influence physical health.
These include asthma, sleep apnea, bone and joint problems, type 2 diabetes, and risk factors for heart disease.
For more information, visit the CDC’s website.
