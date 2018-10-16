AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Several Amarillo businesses are trying to meet the high demand for seasonal workers.
The Westgate Mall says it expects to see more sales than years before, even with competition from online stores. The Westgate Mall is predicting over a million people to shop this holiday season. With high customer demands, stores need to fill seasonal employees.
The Westgate Mall has over 120 stores with seasonal opportunities.
Other businesses like Target are also filling 115 seasonal jobs. Stores like Old Navy, Kohl’s, Jo-Ann, Petsmart and Best Buy have multiple positions available.
