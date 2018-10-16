Pierce Bush to speak at Big Brothers Big Sisters luncheon

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Those interested in volunteering with Amarillo-area youth will get the chance to have a meal and learn more about the Big Brothers Big Sisters mission.
The organization is hosting its Mentoring Matters Luncheon on Oct. 18 at 1401 South Polk Street in Amarillo from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
The meal will feature guest speaker Pierce Bush, Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star CEO and nephew of President George W. Bush.
Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite and are $50 for a single ticket or $400 for a table tickets.
