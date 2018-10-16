Oklahoma officials searching for 82-year-old man

Oklahoma officials searching for 82-year-old man
Oklahoma officials searching for 82-year-old man with possible onset dementia
By Britt Snipes | October 15, 2018 at 10:40 PM CDT - Updated October 15 at 10:48 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office has sent out a ‘Silver Alert’ after an 82-year-old man went missing this afternoon.

Officials say that Edgar Francis went missing from his house one mile south of Boise City, Oklahoma at 1:00 p.m.

Francis was last seen wearing a grey fleece jacket, blue jeans and a straw cowboy hat.

Officials say Francis has a walker, cannot speak well due to a previous stroke and has possible onset dementia.

His direction of travel is unknown.

Anyone with information on Francis' whereabouts is asked to call the Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 544-2020.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.