Oklahoma officials searching for 82-year-old man

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office has sent out a ‘Silver Alert’ after an 82-year-old man went missing this afternoon.
Officials say that Edgar Francis went missing from his house one mile south of Boise City, Oklahoma at 1:00 p.m.
Francis was last seen wearing a grey fleece jacket, blue jeans and a straw cowboy hat.
Officials say Francis has a walker, cannot speak well due to a previous stroke and has possible onset dementia.
His direction of travel is unknown.
Anyone with information on Francis' whereabouts is asked to call the Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 544-2020.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.