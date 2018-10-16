Officials warn of water concerns for those using private well near Cannon Air Force base

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Easter New Mexico News reported that New Mexico’s Environment Department is recommending those who use a private well within a few miles southeast of Cannon Air Force Base to use bottled water until further notice.
An inspection detected chemicals known as PFAS in a small number of the 19 off-base wells that have been tested so far.
The health department released a statement saying chemicals known as “Per- and Poly-Fluiroalkyl Substances (PFAS)” are “associated with fire-fighting foams--used by Cannon Air Force Base personnel.”
NMED’s Communications Director Katy Diffendorger said, “Until further testing confirms an ‘all clear’, the use of bottled water for those residents and businesses with private domestic wells within a 4-mile radius of the Cannon AFB property boundary is recommended.”
For consultation on how to get wells tested, residents are encouraged to call NMDOH’s Epidemiology and Response Division’s on-call line at (505) 827-0006.
