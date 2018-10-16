Man arrested after Saturday drug bust in Carson County

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested a man in Carson County after a trooper seized 100 pounds of marijuana from his car on Saturday.
47-year-old Jose Rosas was traveling east on I-40 near Conway when a DPS trooper stopped him for a traffic violation.
After the trooper stopped Rosas, a DPS canine arrived and alerted on the vehicle.
The trooper said he then discovered multiple vacuum-sealed bundles of marijuana.
Rosas was charged with felony possession of marijuana and was booked into the Carson County Jail.
The drugs were allegedly being taken from Santa Rosa, California to Milton, New York.
