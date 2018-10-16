Louisiana manufacturer recalls more than 30,000 lbs. of meat products

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Belle Rose food manufacturer wants people to stop using more than 30,000 pounds of its meat and poultry products.
A La Carte Foods properties issued a recall Oct. 15 of a variety items that contain meat that has not been inspected.
The ready-to-eat frozen products were produced from January 2017 to this month. They include:
- 12-lb. ready-to-eat frozen packages containing “PONCHATOULAS JAMBALYA RICE with CHICKEN THIGH MEAT AND SMOKED SAUSAGE,” and “Item Number 208304,” and Batch # 25518, 26818, and 27518.
- 12-lb. ready-to-eat frozen packages containing “A PRODUCT OF CRAZY CAJUN LOUISIANA CHICKEN THIGH MEAT & SMOKED SAUSAGE GUMBO,” and “Item Number 591000,” and Batch # 25518 and 26118.
- 12-lb. ready-to-eat frozen packages containing “Phil’s OYSTER BAR & SEAFOOD RESTAURANT CREOLE STYLE CHICKEN THIGH MEAT & SMOKED SAUSAGE GUMBO,” and “Item Number 494103,” and Batch # 01018, 03718, 13518, 23318, 33217, 35517, 36117.
- 12-lb. ready-to-eat frozen packages containing “STEAMBOAT BILLS CHICKEN & SMOKED SAUSAGE GUMBO,” and “Item Number 493007,” and Batch # 00317.
- 12-lb. ready-to-eat frozen packages containing “STEAMBOAT BILLS RED BEANS with SMOKED SAUSAGE,” and “Item Number 493021,” and Batch # 00317.
- 12-lb. ready-to-eat frozen packages containing “SOUTHERN SPOON FOODS CHICKEN THIGH MEAT, SMOKED SAUSAGE, & ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE GUMBO,” and “Item Number 49200,” and Batch # 01618, 02418, 05118, 12217, 12917, 13017, 14317, 16417, 17817, 21317, 24117, 25517, 28317, 29117, 30517, 31217, 32517, 33217, 34017, and 34717.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 13375” or “P-13375” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to restaurant locations in Louisiana and Texas.
The problem was discovered when A La Carte Foods Properties, LLC personnel notified FSIS on Oct. 11, 2018 that they used meat products from a source that was not federally-inspected to formulate their federally inspected ready-to-eat products.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.
FSIS is concerned that some product is in restaurants’ freezers. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.