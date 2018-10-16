‘King of the Wing’ pits Amarillo high school coaches in wing-eating challenge

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - High school coaches around the area will compete for the title of King of the Wing while supporting a good cause.
United Way of Amarillo & Canyon and Buffalo Wild Wings are hosting the King of the Wing challenge on Oct. 17 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The event will pit high school coaches from around the area against each other in a wing eating contest.
The event costs $10 and includes an all-you-can-eat buffet.
All proceeds will benefit the United Way of Amarillo & Canyon as part of the month-long Dine United festivities.
