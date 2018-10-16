Both suspects arrested after high speed chase in Dalhart

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Both suspects involved in a high speed chase in Dalhart today are now in police custody.
According to the Dalhart Area Crime Stoppers, Jeana Garcia has been taken into custody.
Early this morning, officers with the Dalhart Police Department were involved in a high speed chase with a stolen vehicle.
The suspects, identified as Kenneth Fleming and Jeana Garcia, ran away on foot after the car wrecked.
The Dalhart Fire Department, Hartley Fire Department, and officials with Dallam County and Hartley County assisted in searching for the suspects.
Police located Fleming who has been taken into custody on multiple felony charges.
Several hours later, Garcia was also apprehended and is now in the Dallam County Jail.
According to the City of Dalhart Police Department, a citizen tip led to Garcia’s arrest.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.