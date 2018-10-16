Barfield building set to become The Barfield Marriott

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A building that has been vacant for decades in downtown Amarillo is set to be revitalized in a multi-million dollar project.
The Barfield Building, located on 6th and Polk, is on the path to becoming The Barfield Marriott.
The City of Amarillo just approved a $20 million permit, allowing the contractor to begin renovations.
“The Barfield Building is one of our most historic buildings in downtown,” said Beth Duke, Executive Director of Center City. “Built in 1927, really in the building boom that preceded The Great Depression. That building has been empty for decades and I’m so proud that it could have a new life. With this permit, we are so excited to have another hotel downtown."
The hotel will join Marriott’s Autograph Collection Hotels.
According to the Marriott’s website, a boutique style hotel is “unique in design and thoughtful in spirit.”
“It’s a huge reinvestment in downtown. That is one of our largest empty buildings,” said Duke. “So of course, putting that back on the tax roll and back in business, means a lot because its been sitting vacant for many years.”
Coury Hospitality, based out of Tulsa, lists the Barfield under a “work in progress” section on its website.
The group did not return a call at the time of print.
According to the website, the building is “slated for a 109 room boutique hotel and will franchise with Marriott’s soft brand, Autograph Collection.”
A timetable for construction is unknown, but Center City is optimistic.
“I know they have done a lot of work on the interior to get it ready for construction and that has been going on for several weeks,” said Duke. “I’m enthusiastic for their timetable, that they’ll be open soon.”
Once completed, The Barfield Marriott will join four other Autograph Hotel collections located throughout the state of Texas.
