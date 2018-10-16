1 arrested, 1 on the run after high speed chase in Dalhart

Jeana Garcia, wanted for high speed chase in stolen car (Source: City of Dalhart Police Department)
By Kaitlin Johnson | October 16, 2018 at 1:01 PM CDT - Updated October 16 at 1:02 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - One suspect has been arrested and another is on the run after a high speed chase in Dalhart today.

Early this morning, officers with the Dalhart Police Department were involved in a high speed chase with a stolen vehicle.

The suspects, identified as Kenneth Fleming and Jeana Garcia, ran away on foot after the car wrecked.

The Dalhart Fire Department, Hartley Fire Department, and officials with Dallam County and Hartley County assisted in searching for the suspects.

Police located Fleming who has been taken into custody on multiple felony charges.

Police are still searching for Garcia.

If you know where she may be, call the Dalhart Police Department at (806) 244-5546.

If your information leads to her location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $500.

