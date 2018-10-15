Water main breaks in Shamrock, Sanford-Fritch and White Deer cause school closures, boil water notices

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - School was closed today due to water main breaks in both Shamrock and Sanford-Fritch.
The water service has been turned back on in Sanford-Fritch, and Shamrock residents are still under a boil water notices as crews continue to repair a water main break.
According to school officials, both schools are expected to resume normal classes on Tuesday.
White Deer residents are also asked to boil water until further notice, according to Carson County officials.
The boil water notice will be lifted once the water is proven safe.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.