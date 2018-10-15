Students asked to layer up as Whittier Elementary School turns off main heating system

Amarillo, TX (KFDA) - Whittier Elementary School students started off their Monday by being told to come to school dressed in layers.
This past Friday, the Whittier Elementary principal asked parents to have students wear an extra layer of clothes to school in preparation for turning off the school’s main heating system.
The school’s main heating system was turned off due to new gas lines installed.
Amarillo Independent School District has provided the school with portable heating units that ran all weekend in efforts keep the building temperature up.
AISD asks parents not to worry because students will see a portable heater in every classroom.
AISD officials said they don’t have a firm date on when the construction will be done to turn the main heating system back on, but they are making every effort they can to keep students warm.
