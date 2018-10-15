San Jacinto Christian Academy 8th graders tour White House on recent trip to D.C.

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Eighth graders at San Jacinto Christian Academy received a special invitation to visit the White House during their recent visit to Washington D.C.
The group decided to wear and take photos in ‘Make America Great Again’ sweatshirts.
“In the past, they’ve had some USA flags and things like that, but this year the kids decided to do a Make America Great Again shirt,” said eighth grade teacher Tammy Hall. “So they were wearing the sweatshirts around one evening when we were going to dinner.”
Students said they received mixed reactions as they sported the sweatshirt in support of the president.
“This lady came in and was like, you know, it’s special to see y’all wearing that because he doesn’t get much support around here,” said eighth grader Makenna Byrd.
“We got dirty looks, we got everything,” said eighth grader Kenna Hall. "People stopped us to be like, ‘Thank you for wearing those sweatshirts because it’s like a breath of fresh air.’
They said that night the parade of red caught the attention of the first lady’s press secretary who provided the students complimentary gifts from the White House and an opportunity to receive a tour.
“She said if you’ll get the information in by two o’clock today we have an appointment set up for 9:30 in the morning,” said Tammy Hall. “So we rushed around and grabbed information and social security numbers and everything and got it all sent in and they set it up and we showed up and got to go in and see the White House.”
Hall said they don’t usually schedule a tour for their annual D.C trip’s because of the lengthy process that can sometimes take months.
“It was something unique just to them and it was like God’s favor on them for standing up for what they believe in and supporting someone that they, you know, agree with and so for them to have that favor on them, it was a pretty neat experience for them,” she said.
Superintendent Ed Thomas said the annual trip is meant to give students who graduate from the academy a greater appreciation for God and country--- and it’s once-in-a-lifetime experiences like this that enhance it tenfold.
“One part of that graduate profile is understanding patriotism and again, a love and support for their country,” he said. “So this just provides an opportunity to see it for them to see it firsthand and so it ties right in to our mission and our vision and our graduate profile.”
