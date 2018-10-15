Police: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting had chainsaw blade

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - The New Mexico State Police have released more information about the officer-involved shooting in Clovis last week.
On Oct. 11, the New Mexico State Police interviewed officer Brent Aguilar about the incident. In the interview, Aguilar said he and other officers were attempting to stop a stolen vehicle driven by 22-year-old Aaron Joseph Chavez of Clovis.
Aguilar told the New Mexico State Police that Chavez got out of the car and ran from police. During the chase, Aguilar said he saw another officer fall and yell “He has something in his hands.”
Aguilar said he was running toward Chavez when he saw Chavez reach into his right pocket and pull out what Aguilar believed to be a knife, swinging the object at Aguilar.
Aguilar said that’s when he fired his weapon, striking and killing Chavez.
Police say a chainsaw blade was found lying next to Chavez.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
