Multiple job fairs this week

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Multiple job fairs are also being held this week for those looking for a new career opportunity.
The Amarillo Job Fair will be held on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center's North Exhibit Hall.
A variety of opportunities will be available from entry level to professional level, with both part time and full time positions open in fields like health care, management, production, customer service and more.
For more information on employers and how to prepare, visit AmarilloJobFair.org
UPS is also holding a large hiring event this Friday, nationwide.
Dubbed “Brown Friday” the postal service company is looking to hire 100,000 seasonal workers this holiday season.
Close to 170 hiring fairs will be held across the country, including right here in Amarillo.
Exact times of the fair have not been listed yet.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.