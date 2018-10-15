Man killed in bar fight was Navy veteran, Army Sergeant

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Officials with the Lubbock Police Department are conducting an investigation into the death of 39-year-old Zenon Cano Jr.
On October 11, Lubbock Police were notified by University Medical Center of Cano’s death.
The investigation revealed on October 10, Cano was at CC’s Bar and Grill, located in the 1600 block of 50th street, where he was involved in a fight. Following the fight, Cano was taken to a local emergency clinic by private vehicle, where he was then taken to UMC by EMS. Cano was pronounced deceased at UMC.
According to his obituary from Broadway Funeral Directors, he was born in Hale Center and graduated from Olton High School in 1997. He then joined the U.S. Navy where he served for eight years. He then joined the U.S. Army and was listed as a Sergeant 1st Class. He was the father to two sons and a daughter. The obituary says " He enjoyed watching the Seattle Seahawks, playing pool, dancing with his wife, barbecuing and hanging out with friends; but more than anything, he loved the time he spent with his family. Known as a hero to his friends and family, SGT. Cano will always be loved and missed. "
Services for Mr. Cano will be 10:00 am Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church with Father Sylvester Dsouza officiating. Burial will follow in Olton Cemetery under the direction of Broadway Funeral Directors. A rosary will be held 6:00 pm Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at Broadway Funeral Directors with a visitation being held all day.
Lubbock Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two males who may have additional information surrounding the fight.
Detectives are also asking anyone with additional information regarding the hours leading up to Cano’s death, to call Crime Line at 741-1000.
