Man killed in bar fight was Navy veteran, Army Sergeant

According to his obituary from Broadway Funeral Directors, he was born in Hale Center and graduated from Olton High School in 1997. He then joined the U.S. Navy where he served for eight years. He then joined the U.S. Army and was listed as a Sergeant 1st Class. He was the father to two sons and a daughter. The obituary says " He enjoyed watching the Seattle Seahawks, playing pool, dancing with his wife, barbecuing and hanging out with friends; but more than anything, he loved the time he spent with his family. Known as a hero to his friends and family, SGT. Cano will always be loved and missed. "