Cold start to the week

After a cold start to the morning afternoon temps will only warm into the 40’s, 30 degrees below normal for October. Skies will stay partly sunny with dry conditions. Winds will decrease throughout the day, but stay out of the north. Overnight we once again drop near or below freezing. It will be a cold start Tuesday but afternoon temps will warm into the 50’s. Temps warm into the 60’s by Thursday and Friday with rain chances returning for the end of the work week.