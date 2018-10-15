Amarillo area lanes closures

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have a few new lane closures to take note of this week.
The next phase of bridge demolition work on Interstate 40 at Ross and Arthur Streets is scheduled to begin next week. Motorists should be aware of these closures and be prepared to find alternate routes or add extra time into their commute for detours:
Switching of traffic signal poles was cancelled this week due to rain and is now rescheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 17. Crews will be removing old traffic signals and installing new temporary traffic signals as bridge reconstruction continues at Ross Street and Interstate 40. This work will take place throughout the day and drivers should anticipate flashing red signals and flagging operations to help direct traffic. Please slow down in this area and expect to stop while this switch takes place.
Also on Wednesday, Oct. 17 starting at 8 p.m. the eastbound main lanes of I-40 will begin to be switched from Arthur Street to Nelson Street. This will include reducing the eastbound main lanes down to one lane from Arthur Street until Nelson Street, as well as temporarily shutting down the I-40 eastbound Ross Street exit ramp until the switch is complete. Please be mindful of the crews working in this area and slow down.
Ross Street will be closed under I-40 from Thursday, Oct. 18 to Friday, Oct. 26 for bridge demolition.
Arthur Street will be closed under I-40 from Friday, Oct. 26 to Monday, Nov. 5 for bridge demolition.
Routine Maintenance Scheduled:
Watch for various lane closures as crews are fog sealing FM 1541 from 58th Avenue to State Loop (SL) 335 in both directions.
Expect various lane closures on I-40 in both directions from Pullman Road to Bell Street for patching repairs.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
