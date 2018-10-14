Flag Run in Palo Duro Canyon honors those who fought in WWII battle

CANYON, TX (KFDA) - Runners hit the trails to pay tribute to military service members and veterans, both past and present.
America - Celebrate, Honor & Serve organized the event and board member, Johnny Cobb said the flag run specifically honors Marine veterans who fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima during World War II.
“Iwo Jima happened to be the bloodiest battle in Marine Corps history and a third of all marines killed in World War II were killed on Iwo Jima,” he said. “So we’re honoring them and that battle. And my father was an Iwo Jima vet, so kind of doing it in his honor also. But just for all military service personnel.”
Those who participated ran to the top of a mesa in Palo Duro Canyon, resembling the famous flag-raising that took place on Mount Suribachi.
“It’s about 700 feet elevation which is about what Mount Suribachi was,” said Cobb. “And then we have a flag flying up there at the top and what they’re doing is they’re taking their flags up there, replacing the flag at the top with their flag and bringing it back down. And it’s just an honor and a tribute run for all the fallen heroes that we have.”
Proceeds from the event will go to benefit Panhandle Wounded Warriors.
Cobb said the run is a way to remember the important history of those who died for our freedom.
“I think we’re starting to lose some of what took place,” he said. “And I think it’s more than anything an educational situation that I’d like to have our, not just the young people, but everyone kind of become more aware of what was sacrificed back during World War II for all the freedoms we enjoy today.”
He hopes to expand the event to more people who wish to participate in the future.
“We’re going to design this to where anyone can be a part of it,” said Cobb. “They can do a little one mile walk, we’re going to have a 5K run, a 3.1 mile event. The flag teams will probably be running six miles total. So we’re trying to arrange it to where anybody that wants to just come out and pay tribute, they certainly can.”
