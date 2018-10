A major blast of cold air for October has invaded our area with temperatures now falling below freezing and north winds gusting over 40mph creating wind chills in the teens. We have had a few flurries and some freezing drizzle in the area and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. Our main concern is with the possibility of a light glaze in some spots especially bridges and overpasses that may be slick tonight and in the morning. Any snow is expected to be light with minimal accumulation.