Candidates meet in 2nd debate in Montana US Senate race

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2018 file photo, Montana auditor and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Matt Rosendale speaks during a rally at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds, in Bozeman, Mont. Political observers say a key factor in deciding the outcome of Montana's high-profile Senate race will be whether independent women who voted for Trump in 2016 stick with the president and support Rosendale this year. Democratic leaders and advocacy groups say women are highly motivated to vote in the Nov. 6 election with absentee ballots being mailed out on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (Rachel Leathe/Bozeman Daily Chronicle via AP, File) (AP)