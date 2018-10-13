Zachry building in Amarillo opening to new tenants for the first time

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - For the first time since its construction, the Zachry building in Amarillo will soon be available to multiple new tenants.
“It’s just a beautiful building, it’s very unique, the design is different, the campus is different,” said Aaron Emerson of Gaut Whittenburg Emerson. “There’s a lot of green space, a long garden area, nice areas to get out of the building, take a walk. Stuff that you don’t get every day here in Amarillo."
The unique building originally started out as the home base of an area bank.
"The building was built by Tascosa National Bank and if you look around, they went way over the top building this thing,” said Emerson.
Later on, the bank went under and the building was sold to Utility Engineering, and eventually, to Zachry. Earlier this year, Zachry laid off a number of employees and made the decision to downsize, only needing one of the three available floors.
Recently, Pioneer General Contractors, a construction company located south of the city off of Western, bought the building, planning to take about half of one of the floors.
"They wanted to buy a building they could office in and also be an investment for their employees, so an employee-owned company. It turned out to be a great fit for them,” said Emerson.
Since Pioneer and Zachry will only occupy a portion of the building, it will have available space for other businesses to lease for the first time.
"There's opportunity that has not been available to companies here in Amarillo to come lease this building,” said Emerson. “It's always been full by a user so it's unique. It's a good opportunity for somebody."
Beyond the leasing space, Emerson says there will also be availability for tenants to have signage and advertising in a high-traffic area.
"As far as I know, this is the third busiest intersection in Amarillo so it's a very high visibility, it would be a very big plus for somebody,” said Emerson.
From new tenants to new signage, there are some opportunities opening up at Bell and I-40.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.