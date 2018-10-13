Kershaw struggles as Dodgers lose to Brewers in NLCS opener

The 30-year-old Kershaw quieted some of those October questions when the Dodgers won the NL pennant last year for the first time since 1988, going 3-0 with a 3.82 ERA in six appearances. He pitched six sparkling innings in the NLCS-clinching victory at Wrigley Field against the Cubs, and worked four scoreless innings in relief in Los Angeles' Game 7 loss to Houston in the World Series.