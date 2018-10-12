Tracking big weekend changes

It is a mild morning with temp in the 50′s. Skies will clear this afternoon with temps warming into the 60′s. Overnight temps drop into he 40′s. Rain chances return Saturday with the remnants of tropical storm Sergio. Heavy rain will be possible at times especially across the southern panhandle. Sunday a very strong cold front moves in dropping temps into the 30′s and 40′s. A hard freeze will be possible. Snow will be possible overnight Sunday into Monday morning.