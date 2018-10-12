This Weekend in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, we’ve got you covered.
Here’s what’s going on in our area:
Amarillo Master Chorale concert
The Amarillo Master Chorale will performs its annual Fall Concert tomorrow evening.
The concert will celebrate and honor Dale and Betty Roller for their contributions to the Amarillo arts community for the past 60 years.
The concert is open to the public.
Advanced tickets will be $15 for adults, $5 for students, or $20 for adults and $7 for students at the door.
The event will be held at the Amarillo College Concert Hall on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Tri-State Ford fundraiser for St. Mary’s Cathedral
Tomorrow from noon until 7:00 p.m., Tri-State Ford will donate $20 to St. Mary’s Cathedral School when you test-drive a new car.
The test-drive event will take place at St. Mary’s Cathedral Fall Carnival located at 1200 South Washington in Amarillo.
Tri-State Ford will donate a maximum of $8,000 to the school.
American Heart Association to celebrate 25th Heart Walk
The American Heart Association in Amarillo will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Heart Walk tomorrow morning.
Walkers can register online here as an individual or with a team.
Each walker and donation helps in the mission to cure heart disease and stroke.
The walk will be at the Medi Park, Don Harrington Discovery Center parking lot.
Registration will begin at 9:00 a.m and the walk will begin 10 a.m.
Kids, Inc. to host 16th annual Food Bowl
Tomorrow morning, Kids, Inc. will host their 16th annual Food Bowl that is sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of Texas.
The event highlights each 6th grade tackle football team and allows them to experience playing in Kimbrough Stadium.
Admission into the game will consist of either a $1 donation or one can of food, which will benefit the High Plains Food Bank.
